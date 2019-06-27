Patty’s Burger Wagon loses 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

Patty Barki contemplated shutting down her business after construction began on McBride again

Patty Barki, owner of Patty’s Burger Wagon is considering closing the doors on her food truck, after construction on McBride St., which began on Monday, May 10, has been affecting her business.

Barki said that she normally makes $900 in revenue a day which has now dropped to $300.

“I’ll have to see if I can keep doing this another month and a half. I’ll have to take it day by day by day. Sales dropped drastically and I have taken another job to help that,” she said.

The city is currently working on McBride to repair the water main. The repair is a continuation of replacement of the aged water main from 1916.

The city has done two previous repairs on McBride in the past three years, to fix water main breaks that occurred, which Barki said almost sent her business under.

“I can’t deal with this construction any longer,” she said.

During the first two weeks on construction a barrier was but up all around her business, forcing her loyal customers to jump a fence to get their lunch.

One of the barriers on Sixth Ave. East has been removed this week after Barki talked to an engineer but she said it is still affecting her lunch hours.

“The lunch hours are gone, that is where the money is. There is no noon rush anymore. Dinner is a maybe,” said Barki. “Nobody from the city has come to talk to me at all about reimbursing me [for lost revenue]. I don’t know where to go to talk to anybody about it nor has it been offered to me at all.”

Barki currently pays rent to the owners of the Masonic Hall. In order to move her truck she would have to pay additional rent for a new spot during construction.

Barki said the City of Prince Rupert only informed her on Friday, May 7, at 3:00p.m. about the impending construction and blockage around her business, leaving her with no time to prepare alternative plans.

“It was during Seafest weekend so it tied my hands. Who am I supposed to talk to during Seafest weekend about letting me stay on their property? I am not moving I am paying rent here, no one is going to offer me free rent for a month.” said Barki.

Barki also said finding a new space is difficult for a single owner because she will have to move her 450- pound propane tank and find a spot that is near a proper sink and washroom for sanitary reasons.

“Right now I am playing it day-by-day to see if lunches return. In those first two weeks of construction I had no lunches, 50 per cent of my income dropped for sure.”

Barki opened up her business three years ago and has been at her spot by the Masonic Hall for the last 2.5 years, after moving away from the industrial site.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist