Work crews divert traffic on McBride Street to repair a water main break on June 1 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Traffic slower on McBride Street after water main break

Fewer lanes are open on Highway 16 through Prince Rupert as construction continues

Seventh Avenue East at McBride Street has been closed to through traffic after a water main break on May 29.

Traffic is being redirected to two lanes on McBride Street while vehicles are asked to drive down Sixth, Eighth and Bowser Street rather than on Seventh Avenue East.

Veronika Stewart, the communications manager for the city of Prince Rupert, said water main breaks are common in springtime with the thaw and freeze cycle of the water in the pipes.

More to come.

