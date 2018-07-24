City says McBride Street water line repairs to be completed soon

A long-term maintenance project on McBride Street that has re-routed traffic should be completed in the next two weeks according to the City of Prince Rupert.
On May 29, a water-main break was discovered prompting a full assessment of the damage. City officials opted to undertake a full replacement of the lines rather than just a repair.
The City’s communications manager, Veronika Stewart, said the City expects those repairs to be finished soon.
“Activities should wrap up by the end of this week. Paving will be completed the following week and traffic patterns restored,” she said.
Stewart added there were no setbacks during the project.
