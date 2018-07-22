Longtime vice-principal Kevin Leach resigns from Charles Hays Secondary

Aja Lihou takes on new role as vice-principal at the high school in Prince Rupert

Having spent the majority of his career serving youth at Charles Hays Secondary School, vice-principal Kevin Leach hands in his resignation to accept a principal position in Princeton, B.C.

Leach not only taught, guided, mentored and affected the lives of untold numbers of youth at CHSS, he also served at Kaien Island Alternate School, Prince Rupert Secondary School and took on added responsibility at the Port Edward Community School.

Leach will be replaced by Aja Lihou, who specializes in English and general business.

“I’m really excited just like I am every year to work with the Charles Hays staff,” Lihou said.

She came to the district in 2014 as an acting teacher on-call. The following year she received a full-time appointment at CHSS where she also taught the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship course.

“We congratulate Aja on her new appointment. She is joining the CHSS leadership team at an exciting time as they continue to implement the new B.C curriculum and a new school timetable,” said superintendent Ken Minette in a media release.

