New timetable and new principals in School District 52

Highlights from the May 10 School District 52 meeting in Prince Rupert

New timetable

Charles Hays Secondary School will implement a new timetable for the 2018-2019 school year, moving from an eight-block semester timetable to a 15-block trimester timetable. The change is expected to improve student success by splitting most courses offered into two parts. It will also offer provincial courses, which are two-credit courses instead of four-credit courses.

Principal appointments

School District 52 announced changes to its principal appointments, which will come into effect on August 1, 2018.

Peter Scott has been appointed as the new vice principal for Prince Rupert Middle School. He is stepping in for Christin Blair, who has accepted a position as vice principal of a middle school in Chilliwack. Scott will continue to serve a role in applied design, skills and technology in the district.

James Zlatanov is the new vice principal of Roosevelt Park Community School. Zlatanov has taught at Prince Rupert Middle School as a district helping teacher and as Aboriginal education department middle and secondary helping teacher.

Kevin Leach has been named the new principal of Port Edward Community School. He will continue to serve as vice principal at Charles Hays Secondary School is addition to that role.

Paramjit Kaira will serve as part-time vice principal of innovation and technology in the district. He will also continue to service as vice principal of Conrad Street Elementary School.

“The district is very grateful to Christin for her contributions to Prince Rupert Middle School and we wish her the best of luck with her new district,” said School District 52 superintendent Ken Minette. “We congratulate Peter, James, Kerri and Jit on their new appointments and look forward to their continued contributions to improve the success of students in the district.”

