VIDEO: Port Ed students learn to shop for the holidays

Port Edward students made the trip to Save-On-Foods in Prince Rupert on Dec. 19 to buy food and other supplies for a Christmas lunch.
The week before, the students worked with their teachers to research ingredients and prices in order to make a list of the things they needed to buy. Kevin Leach, the vice-principal at Port Edward community school, said the students used flyers from Save-On-Foods and other grocery stores in Prince Rupert to get an idea of where the best deals would be.
“I think it’s important to actually involve students in the process of whatever it is you’re doing,” he said.
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter