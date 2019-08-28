All four lanes are now ready to roll on McBride St. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

FYI: McBride St. gets the green light, two other roads re-opened after paving

The City of Prince Rupert has completed paving and repairs on McBride

It’s smooth sailing on McBride Street after the city opened all four lanes back up to the public on Wednesday morning.

Repairs on the water main began May 10. The repair is a continuation of the replacement of the aged water main from 1916.

The road was also repaved in the process.

Lanes on the 400 block of Fifth Ave. East, between Green St. and Cotton St., as well as the 900 block on Ambrose Avenue have also been reopened.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
