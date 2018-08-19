Entire Port Edward council running for re-election

A preview of the 2018 municipal race in the District of Port Edward

The District of Port Edward council announced their intentions to run in the 2018 municipal election. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

At the August 14 Port Edward council meeting, all of the sitting councillors and Mayor Dave MacDonald announced their intentions to run in the upcoming 2018 municipal election.

In the District of Port Edward, there are four councillors and a mayor. Anyone who is a Canadian citizen, 18 years old or older, has been a B.C. resident for at least six months and has not been barred from being elected, can put their name in. Notices of nomination are due to the chief elections officer between Sept. 4 and 14 to run in the race, and can be picked up at the District of Port Edward office.

Mayor Dave MacDonald has served four terms as mayor. Councillors Dan Franzen and Christine McKenzie held their seats in the last election, while James Brown and Grant Moore ousted former councillors to join the council in 2014.

Voting in Port Edward will be on Oct. 20 in the community centre.

