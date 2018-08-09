In Our Opinion: Municipal elections are coming, take a stand

Nominations for candidates are open and for the Oct. 20 elections on Oct. 20 in Prince Rupert

Nomination period has begun, and the 2018 municipal election is in motion.

There are three empty seats in city hall for councillors, and Mayor Lee Brain doesn’t seem to be slowing down following his updated Hays 2.0 vision.

But will someone attempt to take his throne?

This election, the Northern View plans to highlight some of the critical issues in this city.

But for anyone not satisfied with the status quo and who wants to make their mark on this community, now is your chance. For those living in the District of Port Edward, are you ready for another four years of the same, or will you throw your name in the hat?

Whether it’s taxation, water quality, small business development, unsightly property, encouraging housing projects, or the best way to tackle legalized pot, there are a number of issues that can be and need to be addressed.

Opinions are strong on unsocial media, but here’s your chance to either run as councillor, or mayor, or simply vote in the Oct. 20 election.

So far, one woman has launched her election campaign. Sarah Dantzer, the chairperson of Transition Prince Rupert, who recently organized a community garden on Overlook. Could the city see equal gender representation on council?

Let the games begin.

