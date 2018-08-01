Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice, Port Edward Mayor Dave MacDonald, councillors Grant Moore and Christine MacKenzie and North Coast Transition Society, executive director, Christine White, at the Port Edward seniors housing groundbreaking on July 31. (District of Port Edward photo)

Shovels in the ground for Port Edward’s seniors housing

Minister of municipal affairs and housing, Selina Robinson, announced the build of 16 units

After years of calling for seniors housing in Port Edward, Mayor Dave MacDonald broke ground with the province on Tuesday, July 31.

“This was a great day for Port Edward, this project has been in the works for several years and it’s great seeing it come to fruition,” MacDonald said in the press release.

In Port Edward, 16 per cent of the population is over the age of 65, according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 Census.

There will be eight units in the new senior housing development, which will be built next to the District of Port Edward’s municipal office.

The provincial minister of municipal affairs and housing, Selina Robinson was there for the announcement following the groundbreaking ceremony for the 36 modular housing units to support Prince Rupert’s homeless population.

The seniors home is expected to be built by December 2018.

READ MORE: Seniors housing to be ready by Christmas


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Northwest B.C. college expects over 250 international students
Skeena recreational, seine fishing may open early August

