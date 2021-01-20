Acropolis Manor COVID-19 cases jump to 20 confirmed

Rose Sawka, a 91-year old Acropolis Manor resident received her COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 20, one day after an outbreak was declared at the long-term care facility. Her son Terry Sawka visited with her through the window, like she is seen in an Oct. 2020 photo. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The COVID-19 case numbers have increased substantially in the past 24-hours at Acropolis Manor the Prince Rupert seniors home and long-term health care facility.

“I can confirm that as a result of additional testing and monitoring, additional cases have been identified – the current count is in fact 16 residents who have tested positive, and four staff,” Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health told The Northern View on Jan. 20.

While Collins could not confirm, at the time, if all residents and staff at the health facility had received COVID-19 vaccinations today as reported on Jan. 19, the vaccinations had been previously planned as part of the provincial rollout, she said.

“The immunizations were not a response to the outbreak; NH is immunizing long-term care and assisted living residents, and their caregivers, in communities across the region with the vaccine supply we have on hand, according to the priority populations set out provincially,” Collins said. “Today was the first opportunity to do so in Prince Rupert.”

Prince Rupert resident Terry Sawka told The Northern View that his 91-year old mom, Rose Sawka, is a resident at the manor whom he visits every day. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, he was not allowed in yesterday or today. He visited her through the window today.

“I had to sign a release last week for her to get the vaccination, but I wasn’t told when it would be given,” Sawka said. “I was told today that all residents and staff received their vaccinations.”

Collins said, the facility is understandably busy, not only with the outbreak but the immunization efforts that have occurred today.

“We would appeal to people trying to reach the facility, to be patient… and advise against physically going to the facility at this time, unless it’s for something that’s been pre-arranged, such as an essential visit. Staff is making every effort to reach out to families directly, to provide information,” she said.

