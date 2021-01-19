Glenn Hall, resident at Yellowhead Pioneer Residence Assisted Living in Barrierem B.C. received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 19. (Pam Simpson photo)

Acropolis residents and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Prince Rupert long term care residents will receive the vaccine on Jan. 20

Residents and staff at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Jan. 20, Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health told The Northern View.

Collins said on Jan. 19, that it will probably be the Moderna vaccine, due to the logistics of handling, that is being shipped to Prince Rupert in the morning on Wednesday.

“I do really want to get into context the unfortunate fact that yes, we have confirmed cases,” Collins said. “There’s a positive aspect that the COVID vaccine is due to arrive in the morning and immunizations will begin immediately for residents of Acropolis and the staff who provide their care.”

Northern Health will be immunizing Acropolis residents and staff who have not tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared in the long term care facility on Jan. 19 after three staff and four residents tested positive.

Collins said while Acropolis is divided into pods or sections, an outbreak was declared for the whole facility, and not just the one area or pod.

“The outbreak has been declared for the facility as a whole, rather than a section there,” Collins said. “So all of the outbreak measures will be applied to the entire facility in an effort to prevent any additional cases.”

Most Read