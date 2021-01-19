COVID-19 outbreak declared at Acropolis Manor

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on Jan. 19 at Acropolis Manor. The long-term care home also had an influenza outbreak nearly two years ago.

Northern Health (NH) has confirmed four residents and three staff at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the lab-confirmed results, Northern Health has officially declared the situation at the Prince Rupert long-term care home an outbreak.

“Northern Health is implementing enhanced COVID-19 precautions at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, following lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents,” the agency said in a statement released earlier today (Jan. 19).

“NH medical health officers have declared a facility outbreak. At the time of the outbreak declaration, four residents and three staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Communication with Acropolis Manor staff, residents, and families is ongoing.”

Northern Health said that their care facilities implemented very clear policies and procedures for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, to lower the risk of transmission to residents, staff and physicians in a health care facility.

“Northern Health is proactively testing residents to identify anyone who may have been infected, and taking additional steps to protect the health of all Acropolis Manor staff and residents, including (but not limited to): Increased screening for all staff and residents; Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced; Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted; and temporary suspension of social visits (essential visits are not impacted, and can continue)

