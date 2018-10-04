VIDEO: Prince Rupert candidates on why you should vote for them

RELATED: Council hopefuls make their pitches at All Candidates Forum
RELATED VIDEO: Sit down interview with acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Following the All Candidate Forum, the View interviewed each council hopeful
RELATED: Council hopefuls make their pitches at All Candidates Forum
RELATED VIDEO: Sit down interview with acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Following the All Candidate Forum, the View interviewed each council hopeful
Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead
The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas
Prince Rupert one of the municipalities asking for more grant assistance
The eight council candidates are competing for six available seats in the upcoming election
More on municipal elections, LNG Canada and news highlights from the Northern View
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Pickers should be on look out and report the extremely poisonous mushroom
Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener
First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution
Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons
Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere
The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John
Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason
Acknowledges there’ll be problems
The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas
B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space
Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead
Oct. 1-7 marks annual observance of printed news media
Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday
VSO’s new Music Director and Conductor is ready to inspire a new generation of classical music lovers