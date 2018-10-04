Eight candidates for Prince Rupert town council will take part in the All Candidate Forum at the Lester Centre on Oct. 1. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. with a debate following at 7:00 p.m. (Submitted photos)

VIDEO: Prince Rupert candidates on why you should vote for them

Following the All Candidate Forum, the View interviewed each council hopeful

