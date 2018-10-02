The eight town council candidates had opportunities to discuss crucial topics on Oct. 1 at the All Candidates Meeting. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Council hopefuls make their pitches at All Candidates Forum

The eight council candidates are competing for six available seats in the upcoming election

Rupertites had an opportunity to meet and hear from the eight candidates vying for a seat at the council table on Monday night.

Barry Cunningham, Blair Mirau, Charmayne Carlson, Gurvinder Randhawa, Nick Adey, Reid Skelton-Morven, Sarah Dantzer and Wade Niesh all participated in the All Candidates Forum at the Lester Centre.

A meet and greet was held at 6:30 p.m. before the candidates moved to main auditorium for the debate portion of the evening.

In what was described by spectators as a relatively agreeable debate, the participants discussed topics like the Port Tax Cap, the Ridley Island Tax Share Agreement, LNG and propane prospects, waterfront access, the governance of marijuana and many more.

