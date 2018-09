Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Shannon Lough, host of This Week Podcast, interview Lee Brain, mayor of Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Acclaimed Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain sat down with Shannon Lough to talk about his plans for his upcoming term, what he sees as the major challenges facing Prince Rupert and the 2018 race for Prince Rupert council.

