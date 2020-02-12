Internet repairs continue

Repairs to the recently problematic CityWest supplied internet in Prince Rupert may be delayed for a few more days.
CityWest has issued an update about the ongoing repairs, which are needed due to a rock-slide which severed the fibre lines on Feb. 1, in North Bend., B.C. The internet provider hopes full restoration will be complete by Feb. 13.
“Field technicians have informed us they expect cable placement to finish today,” said CityWest. “The final repairs are currently ongoing. We are hopeful for a complete restoration to services by the end of day.”
Due to access issues it is possible full restoration will not be completed until near the end of the week, said CityWest.
K-J Millar | Journalist
