Internet connections are slow to non-functioning in Prince Rupert due to severed fibre-optic lines from a rock slide on Feb 1. Repairs are estimated to be completed by Feb. 9, CityWest said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

UPDATE: Internet woes continue

Severed fibre lines still affecting Prince Rupert internet

  • Feb. 7, 2020 7:45 p.m.
  • News

The ongoing internet slow-down in Prince Rupert is will continue until at least Feb.9 as repairs commence.

Many internet users are voicing their frustrations on social media and internet sites. Acknowledging the frustrations of P.R. residents, Citywest said they know the internet has become a very important part of peoples lives.

READ MORE: Internet woes for CityWest customers

CityWest is the only internet provider in the area and purchases bandwidth from a third party provider, so customers are just going to have to continue patience.

“We were frustrated too, because the rock slide and subsequent clean-up were completely out of our control. However, we know we bear some responsibility for this slow down, ” Chris Marett, CEO of CityWest said.

The internet provider is offering compensation to it’s customers by way of a two-month free upgrade on internet services, once they have been restored. Customers who already have the fastest internet package may be entitled to a 15 per cent credit being offered on their bills in place of any upgrade. Some of the complimentary internet services may also require modem upgrades and a technician to attend the residence.

“We will start the upgrade once we’re certain that the fibre cut is fixed and services are fully restored,” Marett said.

READ MORE: WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Fibre-lines were severed in multiple places along a 400 metre stretch on Feb. 1, from a rock slide near North Bend, B.C. Prince Rupert CityWest customers were left with very slow internet or no service at all.

Clean up crews need to finish removing rock and rubble before the line repairs can start. The breaks have happened in a remote area that is difficult to get to and only accessible by train.

“When the break occurred, we were only able to re-route our internet traffic through another part of our network that has a lower bandwidth capacity,” Marett said, “It was like trying to put the same amount of water through a pipe a quarter of the size. As a result our bandwidth got backed up and all of our customers experienced much slower internet speeds than they were used to.”

Customers have until Feb. 28 to contact CityWest to request the services upgrade.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Just Posted

UPDATE: Internet woes continue

Severed fibre lines still affecting Prince Rupert internet

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Frozen fingers to warm and wiggly digits

Elementary students in SD52 were warmed by Northern Savings Credit Union donation

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

Northern Development funds $1.1 million dollars to small businesses

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Yukon Quest dog team arrives at Dawson City checkpoint without musher

“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

Most Read