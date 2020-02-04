Internet and data services have been disrupted to Prince Rupert due to a rockslide in North Bend. Repair crews are on site, but there is no estimate of repair time as rock rubble needs to be cleared first, CityWest said.

Internet woes for CityWest customers

Rockslide severs internet and data lines to Prince Rupert

  • Feb. 4, 2020 9:15 a.m.
  • News

Internet and data communications to Prince Rupert have been affected by severed fibre optic lines due to a rock slide. The incident occurred on Feb. 1 around 1 p.m. in North Bend, just west of Kelowna, and affects several communication companies, including CityWest.

CitiWest doesn’t know when the internet issue affecting P.R. residents will be repaired. Some users will be experiencing a slow down of internet services and others will have no internet at all.

READ MORE: WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Cleanup efforts of the rock debris are ongoing and enough rubble has now been cleared to enable technicians to assess the damages. Damages are reported to be more extensive than originally thought as several line breaks have been found. Access to the lines is challenging due to the remoteness of the area. Repair work will commence once all of the rubble has been cleared away, CityWest said.

READ MORE:$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Most of the internet traffic to the city went through one of the severed fibre lines to Vancouver. CityWest has re-routed the network traffic through Prince George to Calgary to Prince Rupert so some service can be utilized by customers. In doing so, there will be slow downs in service because the bandwidth on the alternate route does not have the same capacity as the Vancouver route. There is more usage going through a smaller circuit, CityWest said.

“We have had a few calls. In the most part customer are understanding. All of our customers are experiencing a slow down, ” Chris Armstrong, director of marketing said. “As soon as there are updates, we will share. We recommend customers to keep track of our Facebook page as that’s where we have our most current information.”

 
