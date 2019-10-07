Meet the other two-thirds of our reporters in the Northwest and our beloved Nellie the gecko named after Nellie Bly. (Terrace Standard file photo)

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

B.C. making historic overseas semi-bitumen and propane shipments from the west coast? The Northern View has you covered.

A man wearing a bear costume is running as your Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate in the federal elections? Terrace Standard has you covered.

More updates and controversies with LNG development than you can keep up with? Kitimat Northern Sentinel has you covered.

Newspapers matter to other newspapers because they provide us with the regional coverage that our small local newsrooms cannot get to. While we are sometimes competing in the same markets for the same viewers, we are more often working as a regional team doing our best to cover the news that matters to everyone.

Meet our Northwest regional team and put faces to the names that often appear in your local newspaper:

READ MORE: Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here's how to spot fake news online

READ MORE: Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you
WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

