The Northern View reporter, Jenna Cocullo, questioning the news she reads online. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

The organization that represents newspapers in Canada has a new tool to help readers distinguish fact from fiction online.

News Media Canada, of which Black Press Media is a member, launched a media literacy tool called SPOT Fake News Online, a four-part questionnaire readers can use when consuming news.

The four simple questions are:

S: Is this a credible source? Check the source of the article – and be skeptical.

P: Is the perspective biased? Think critically and look for varying viewpoints on an issue.

O: Are other sources reporting the same story? Be your own fact-checker and verify the validity of the story.

T: Is the story timely? Check the date the story was published. Sometimes, stories use old information to take advantage of a timely occurrence.

New Media Canada CEO John Hinds said the tool was designed to be straightforward enough for people of all ages to use it, with the help of media experts who focus on media manipulation and bogus news reports.

READ MORE: Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

“Fake news is often used as an umbrella term for misleading, false or fabricated information,” Hinds said. “It can surface in different shapes, sizes and formats: from false stories to manipulated photos or altered videos.”

According to recent polls by Ipsos, Earnscliffe Strategy Group and MIT researchers, nearly all Canadians have come across misinformation online, yet only 40 per cent feel they know how to identify it.

The polls also suggest 90 per cent of Canadians admitted to having fallen for fake news, and only a third of them regularly check to see if the stories they’re consuming are legitimate.

Hinds warned the tool won’t help those simply looking to debunk views they don’t agree with.

“The term ‘fake news’ is often used incorrectly, to discredit or dismiss information that people don’t like or agree with. SPOT Fake News Online is intended to help build citizens’ critical thinking and preparedness and increase their resiliency to disinformation,” he said.

The program is being funded through Canadian Heritage’s Digital Citizen Initiative.

Meanwhile, the non-profit Canadian Journalism Foundation has launched its own tool to fight fake news. The “Doubt It?” campaign is a collection of online quizzes and public service announcements from Canadian media personalities such as retired CBC host Peter Mansbridge.

– with a file from Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
And the winners of The Northern View’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are…

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Engineering a successful career on and off the field

Jon Phelan may be retired from national play, but is still plenty involved with the sport he loves

Rampage jump to 2-0 with win over Quesnel Kangaroos

Special teams, goaltending and Kory Movold’s four point night grabbed another win for Prince Rupert

RCMP looking for Terrace man wanted on warrant

Police asking for public’s help

SPORTS BRIEFS: Puck drops on pair of Rampage games this weekend

Also: Rainmakers in action, and winners in golf and softball tournaments

Boil water notice in effect for section of Prince Rupert

Residents living in Section 2 are advised to heat their water before drinking

WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert twice in two days

Resident warns neighbours of wolf sighted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver drops second straight to open NHL season

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Most Read