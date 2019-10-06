National Newspaper Week ramps up with the Prince Rupert Rampage. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) National Newspaper Week ramps up with the Prince Rupert Rampage. Newspapers matter “because local newspapers get our story out and we really appreciate it,” said Kory Moldov captain of the Rampage. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Oct. 6-12 is National Newspaper Week and The Northern View is kicking it off the help from the Prince Rupert Rampage.

We want to thank all our readers who support The Northern View, bringing local news to your doorstep and online for over a decade, by giving three winners a pair of tickets to see the Rampage. Good for any game.

All you have to do is tag us on Twitter or Instagram. Include of photo of yourself with The Northern View and tell us why newspapers matter to you. ! Or you can post on our Prince Rupert Northern View Facebook page.

Be sure to tag #newspapersmatter in your post.

On Oct. 13 we will draw from all our submissions.

You get one entry in the draw per post per platform. So if you post twice in a week on all three of our platforms that means you get 6 entries in our draw!

Twitter: @northernview

Instagram: @thenorthernview

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/

Be sure to also give some love to our local hockey team and tag them to!

Here at The Northern View, newspapers matter because you matter.

Prince Rupert Rampage season schedule

