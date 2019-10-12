WATCH: From Prince Rupert and Port Edward politicians to business owners, why #newspapersmatter to them

Local athletes, teachers and politicians help The Northern View wrap-up #NationalNewspaperWeek

It’s #NationalNewspaperWeek and #NewspapersMatter to these Rupertites because….

READ AND WATCH MORE: Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

READ AND WATCH MORE: Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice, says #newspapersmatter because it is a way for the community to get to know one another and to acknowledge the success of our residents. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

#Newspapersmatter to the teachers and students of Pacific Coast School, SD52, because they keep up to date with all local matters. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

“I’m old school, I don’t rely on social media and I still read the physical newspaper.” – Marie Lewis (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“I like the sports section and personal stories, as well as the different ads.” – Lorne Johnson (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“I like reading the newspaper to learn any kind of history, and find out what is going on locally if I am from away.” – Glenn Reisenhofer (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

I like holding the newspaper in my hands. I hope they don’t go out of style.” – Marcia Johnson (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Newspapers Matter to Hailey Helin and Aiden Brown because it keeps them gamefully employed. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: COCULLO: Newspapers go beyond the soundbite

READ AND WATCH MORE: Heart of our City: These 12-year-olds deliver papers perfectly on beat

"I'm old school, I don't rely on social media and I still read the physical newspaper." - Marie Lewis

Newspapers Matter to Hailey Helin and Aiden Brown because it keeps them gamefully employed. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Last day to enter our Rupert Rampage National Newspaper Week contest!

