Shawn MacDonald of Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 1051 happily provides a $1000 donation to President of the Seniors Centre, Bonnie Wekel. The funds will be used for a new stove and to outfit new kitchen sundries. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Moose donation allows for new stove at Prince Rupert Seniors Centre

Things are cooking in the kitchen at the Seniors’s Centre

The kitchen at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre heated up with excitement on Jan. 3 when Shawn MacDonald of Moose Lodge 1051 presented a cheque for $1,000 to Bonnie Wekel, President of the centre. The donation was made possible because of a new years eve fundraising event held at the Moose Lodge. The gift will be used towards a new commercial grade stove and kitchen sundries at the seniors centre.

Wekel said the Seniors’ Centre was pleasantly surprised to learn of the donation. “I was very happy when I got the call. It has provided us the cushion to facilitate an operational kitchen.” Wekel explained that a new commercial stove can cost in excess of $18 thousand dollar plus taxes.

The generous donation from the Moose will allow for the purchase of the stove and new utensils. “It is a worthy cause,” said MacDonald, “It will help keep the building open as it’s a true benefit to the community.”

Wekel was happy to give credit to Prince Rupert resident Danny Cook who also extended a wonderful effort in collecting donations for the purchase of the new stove. Cook’s father attends the Senior Center. A new grill top and pots and pans are also needed. The Seniors centres cooks lunch for it’s members five days a week with different meals Monday to Wednesday, chowder on Thursday and hamburgers on Fridays.

Most Read