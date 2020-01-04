Moose donation allows for new stove at Prince Rupert Seniors Centre

The kitchen at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre heated up with excitement on Jan. 3 when Shawn MacDonald of Moose Lodge 1051 presented a cheque for $1,000 to Bonnie Wekel, President of the centre. The donation was made possible because of a new years eve fundraising event held at the Moose Lodge. The gift will be used towards a new commercial grade stove and kitchen sundries at the seniors centre.
Wekel said the Seniors’ Centre was pleasantly surprised to learn of the donation. “I was very happy when I got the call. It has provided us the cushion to facilitate an operational kitchen.” Wekel explained that a new commercial stove can cost in excess of $18 thousand dollar plus taxes.
The generous donation from the Moose will allow for the purchase of the stove and new utensils. “It is a worthy cause,” said MacDonald, “It will help keep the building open as it’s a true benefit to the community.”
Wekel was happy to give credit to Prince Rupert resident Danny Cook who also extended a wonderful effort in collecting donations for the purchase of the new stove. Cook’s father attends the Senior Center. A new grill top and pots and pans are also needed. The Seniors centres cooks lunch for it’s members five days a week with different meals Monday to Wednesday, chowder on Thursday and hamburgers on Fridays.
