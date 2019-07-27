STORY AND VIDEO: Brand new kitchen for Prince Rupert Friendship House

Kids eagerly lined up for their turn at the barbecue held to celebrate the new kitchen at the Friendship House. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Friendship House has a brand new kitchen, thanks to a $94,000 investment from the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

The event was marked with a celebration at the Friendship House on July 26. A barbecue lunch was held, along with a tour of the new and improved modern facility.

The contribution, which comes through the Port’s Community Investment Fund, allowed for a full renovation of the Friendship House’s community kitchen. The kitchen provides a variety of services: in addition to its role as a food bank and soup kitchen, it offers nutrition classes, is the home for a youth catering business and is used to make food for community and multicultural events.

The new kitchen features a full range of modern appliances.

Attendees at the event get their first peek at the new facility.

The kitchen has had barely any restorative work performed in its near 60 year existence however, and its condition was beginning to negatively impact the work done there. Now possessing all modern appliances, the kitchen can continue to fulfill its role in the many food service programs it provides.

Photos from before the renovation show the deteriorated state of the previous kitchen.

“The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert has been a pillar of social programming and services to the Prince Rupert area since its operations began, and our facilities were no longer able to keep up with our needs,” Anna Zanella, executive director for the Friendship House, said. “We are excited to be able to meet the growing needs of our organization as we work to inspire children, youth, and family participation, sharing and instilling life skills, healthy living practices, and cultural preservation of traditional practices.”

The contribution from the Port's Community Investment Fund revitalized the space, allowing the culinary and community work that takes place in the Friendship House's kitchen to continue.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is pleased to contribute to improving the food bank space and community kitchen facilities at the Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said. “Our organization is proud to partner in local legacy projects that improve the quality of life for residents and this project’s focus on food security is extremely fitting for our Community Investment Fund.”

“At its core, Friendship House programs endeavour to bridge the gaps in socio-economic status and cultural understanding within our community – a goal that we share and are proud to help the Friendship House achieve,” Stevenson added.

Kids were no doubt excited about the kitchen, but even more excited for the hamburgers and hot dogs that accompanied the opening event.

A candy bucket for dessert was also a big draw among the kids.

This was the 69th contribution by the Port through its Community Investment Fund since it began its work in 2009. More than 10.3 million dollars has been committed to Prince Rupert via the fund since then, which has supported cultural, recreational, educational, environmental, health and more projects in Prince Rupert.

