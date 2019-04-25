Bonnie Wekel, president of the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre, is one of the two volunteers who serves up lunch at noon. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Kitchen at risk of closing without volunteers at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre

President of the charity, Bonnie Wekel, is working in the kitchen while they search for people

In January, Bonnie Wekel figured she was young enough to take on being the president of the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre, but with dwindling volunteers she’s trying to avoid “burn out.”

With daily activities, Bingo, chair yoga, embroidery, homemade lunches and a monthly pancake breakfast, there’s a lot for seniors to do at 21 Grenville Court, just off Fraser Street.

“We only need volunteers for a couple hours each day,” Wekel said, in her red and white checkered apron, before rushing off to help out in the kitchen.

Meals are served Monday to Friday and the centre needs a cook and a dishwasher to step in between 10-1 p.m.

READ MORE: Thrift store switches charity focus from cats to seniors

There’s only one paid part-time employee, Vikki Fraser, who is the program manager for the centre.

“We run on volunteers and fundraisers,” Fraser said. “A month ago we got a scare that we’d have to shut the kitchen down.”

Due to some internal changes, she said there has been a decrease in kitchen volunteers.

Fraser is also leaving at the end of the month, and the centre is in need of a new program manager.

The registered charity opened in 1984, and the city exempts the centre from paying property taxes. Fundraisers, such as Bingo twice a week, helps pay for additional costs. But it’s volunteers that the centre needs these days.

Mary Schrubsall said she likes to come to the Seniors’ Centre for the company and the people. She comes every Wednesday and Friday for Bingo.

“I’ve been playing Bingo for years to support the cause,” Schrubsall said.

Although the membership list exceeds 300 people, Wekel reckons only about 60 members walk through the doors each week. They try to keep their membership coming back with events such as the Spring Tea and Bazaar on Saturday, April 27, and pancake breakfast on May 4.

To learn more about volunteering at the Seniors’ Centre, specifically the kitchen, call 250-627-1900 or email prmember@citywest.ca

READ MORE: Heart of our city: Sharron Paulson finding retirement a joy

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Bonnie Wekel, president of the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre, next to avid Bingo player, Mary Schrubsall. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Poetry month sees launch of “Oona River Poems” at Rupert library

Just Posted

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered

DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab

Prince Rupert high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Kitchen at risk of closing without volunteers at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre

President of the charity, Bonnie Wekel, is working in the kitchen while they search for people

BC Bus North service extended to September

Transportation ministers have extended the service, which was set to expire at the end of May

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

Prince Rupert students share portraits of kindness with children in Peru

The Memory Project gives teens a chance to sharpen their art skills and global awareness

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

WEB POLL: Would you like to see locally grown produce to support residents at risk of food insecurity?

Nisga’a Society is working on a pilot project to provide fresh veggies to members in Prince Rupert

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

Most Read