Lights, cords, action!

The stage is set at the courthouse for the Lighting of the Trees next month

The Prince Rupert Special Events Society put out the call for volunteers to help hang cords between the trees in front of the courthouse on Nov. 9 in anticipation of the Lighting of the Trees at the Festival of Lights on Dec. 6. The request was well received, with several volunteers coming down early on Saturday morning to help complete the task.

The lights are now hooked up and ready to go for next month’s festival. The lighting will also signal the arrival of Hometown Hockey’s visit to Prince Rupert, set to take place Dec. 7-8.

Local minister Aaron Roorda and his children Sammy and Bella provide some crucial assistance to the light hanging process. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Alex Kurial | Journalist