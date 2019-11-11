Lax Kxeen students performing at the school Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 8. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

WATCH: Lax Kxeen Elementary students learn what it means to remember

Ceremony and cemetery trip help students learn about Rupert’s veterans for Remembrance Day

The students of Lax Kxeen Elementary marked Remembrance Day on Nov. 8 with a school ceremony. There were a number of performances and speakers, as well as a conclusion to the students’ efforts to clean the headstones of Prince Rupert’s veterans.

Among the class performances was a rendition of Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae’s famous poem In Flanders Fields” through song. Students performed other songs throughout to honour Canada’s veterans. There were also guest speakers at the ceremony, who emphasized how important it was to ensure that those who sacrificed for their country are never forgotten.

“It’s important to help them remember. If they remember, then everybody else will as well,” Derry Bott, chaplain for the Royal Canadian Legion’s Prince Rupert branch, said.

READ MORE: Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

“I was very pleased, we had a number of community members that were able to come out and speak to our students about the significance of Remembrance Day,” Susan Kobza, principal of Lax Kxeen, said about the ceremony. “It really teaches the students about the history and the importance of remembering those that served our country.”

Students placed poppies on a wreath following one of their performances. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Arnold Wick spoke to the students about the importance of honouring veterans each and every Remembrance Day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

At the end of October, students had begun their observance of Remembrance Day with a trip to Fairview Cemetery to clean the headstones of Prince Rupert’s veterans and adorn their graves with a Canadian flag. It served to be an opportunity for a truly hands on experience to pay respects to those who had served our country.

Lax Kxeen principal Susan Kobza with her students at the school’s Remembrance Day ceremony. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Lax Kxeen students made a mural for Remembrance Day that recognized the veterans of Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“I was with a few of the students and it was wonderful. They had a lot of respect for the graves,” Bott said. “I think that everybody should be involved in some way to do something for Remembrance Day.”

“The students were very respectful. It was a one time experience and they will never forget it,” Kobza said of the trip to the cemetery.

READ MORE: Lax Kxeen’s field trip to remember

John Turner played the Last Post on trumpet, followed by Reveille. He explained the significance of pairing the two songs.

John Turner played the Last Post and Reveille at the ceremony. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“It’s [Last Post] one of many bugle calls used in the British military tradition, which of course we have in Canada as well. It’s intended mainly for military funerals, but we also hear it on Remembrance Day,” Turner explained.

“It [Reveille] means wake up in the morning. It’s also used as part of the ceremony to indicate the end of the silence.”

Students payed close attention during the ceremony as they absorbed the gravity of Remembrance Day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Students exited the ceremony to John Lennon’s “Imagine”, departing with a reinforced appreciation for those who served Prince Rupert and Canada so bravely.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heart of Our City | The humble automotive mechanic next door

Just Posted

WATCH: Lax Kxeen Elementary students learn what it means to remember

Ceremony and cemetery trip help students learn about Rupert’s veterans for Remembrance Day

Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

Remembering Rupert, updated every Remembrance Day, is a growing historical account of our history

Old Timers Tournament begins its third decade of action in Prince Rupert

Rupert teams take on visitors from Haida Gwaii, Kitimat, Terrace, Hazelton and Smithers

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

Rainmakers rugby makes the trip to Kamloops for Sevens tournament

Competition is the largest of its kind in the country

Heart of Our City | The humble automotive mechanic next door

Frank Repole has been sponsoring Prince Rupert his whole career

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Terrace RCMP investigating suspicious death of a man in Thornhill

Kamloops resident was found unresponsive early Sunday morning, died hours later

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Most Read