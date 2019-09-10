Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert got some exciting hockey news this week as it was announced that the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will be stopping in town later this year.
Ron MacLean, Tara Slone and the rest of the team will arrive for the Dec. 8 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers from Rogers Place in Edmonton. The tour will include a weekend of activities, which typically include visits from NHL alumni, live entertainment and other hockey related activities.
The weekend ends with a live outdoor viewing party of the NHL game from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio. Prince Rupert will be the first stop in British Columbia during the national tour, and the 10th overall. Live coast to coast coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
