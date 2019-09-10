The next Shea Weber’s and Conor McDavid’s receive instruction at a recent summer hockey camp held by Lou Lemire. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Prince Rupert

Live national broadcast and outdoor festivities on tap

Prince Rupert got some exciting hockey news this week as it was announced that the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will be stopping in town later this year.

Ron MacLean, Tara Slone and the rest of the team will arrive for the Dec. 8 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers from Rogers Place in Edmonton. The tour will include a weekend of activities, which typically include visits from NHL alumni, live entertainment and other hockey related activities.

The weekend ends with a live outdoor viewing party of the NHL game from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio. Prince Rupert will be the first stop in British Columbia during the national tour, and the 10th overall. Live coast to coast coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: STORY AND VIDEO: Summer hockey camp marks the start of a new season

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage 2019-20 season schedule released

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
MVP of the Week: All-around the apparatus —and the province

