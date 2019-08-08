FYI: Get your swimsuits out Prince Rupert, the pool is open early

The Earl Mah pool will be re-opening ahead of schedule

Get your swim trunks out early Prince Rupert. The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre will be re-opening ahead of schedule, with swimmers able to take a dip as soon as Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon.

The pool closed mid-July for its annual maintenance repairs which finished sooner than expected.

On Aug. 9 the pool will be open from 6:30 a.m.- 8:30 p.m and from 1-8 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Regular hours will resume on Aug. 11 with AquaFit beginning on Aug. 12.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter