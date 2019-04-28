Special Olympic swimmers at the starting blocks for the B.C. Special Olympics Swim Meet, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Second annual B.C. Special Olympics swim meet held at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

Prince Rupert hosts athletes from across B.C. attending second annual Special Olympics meet, Apr. 27

The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre played host to athletes from across B.C. attending the second annual B.C. Special Olympics swim meet on Saturday, Apr. 27.

Over 40 athletes with intellectual disabilities from Prince George, Quesnel, Fort St. James, Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat and Masset took part in the event.

READ MORE: Special Olympics Swim Meet in Prince Rupert this Saturday

Ellie Bay is the Community Development Coordinator – North and Central Interior for B.C. Special Olympics said that the goal is to build on this event to create another memorable and valuable experience this year for athletes of all ability levels.

“Special Olympics BC sports programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities are offered year-round in 55 communities throughout B.C., in up to 18 summer and winter sports,” Bay said.

“Athletes are involved in weekly practices, and participate recreationally or strive to compete at regional, provincial, national, or international events.”

READ MORE: Special Olympics BC Winter Games a success

Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics coach Terry Ramin was poolside cheering his swimmers on and said that his team is preparing for regionals next year.

“Our swimmers have been training very hard throughout the year and regionals will possibly qualify the swimmers for provincials and from then on to nationals,” Ramin said.

READ MORE: Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit

Event results and winners podium pictures to come…


