Suspicious man banned from Prince Rupert pool and parks

A man has been banned from the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre after he was allegedly being inappropriate around a child. RCMP have been informed. (File photo / The Northern View)

The city has banned a man from all recreational facilities following serious allegations of inappropriate behaviour at the swimming pool.

The situation was reported to the Prince Rupert RCMP at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11.

“We have identified a suspect who we are currently investigating. The investigation is ongoing and there are further leads we need to follow up with. We’re speaking with other witnesses at the pool,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, Gerrits could not provide further details regarding the suspicious activity.

The City of Prince Rupert is also aware of the situation and has taken action.

“We take these allegations very seriously and the individual in question has been banned from all recreational facilities and parks,” said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert.

The RCMP are looking for more witnesses and information. Contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

Shannon Lough | Editor