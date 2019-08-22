Disaster in store for Prince Rupert, announces Lester Centre of the Arts

Auditions set to take place at the end of October

Disaster will be coming to Prince Rupert in April, but don’t worry, not in the literal sense.

The Lestre Centre of the Arts’ announced that Disaster! was chosen as the 2020 community musical.

Disaster!, is a musical comedy created by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky.

“We chose this production to appeal not only to audiences but artists as well. We’ll be searching for performers and instrumentalists with a wide range of specialties and talents. The lighthearted script and the infectious rhythms of the score guarantee this will be fun for everyone,” stated Kristy Tillman, who will lead the musical production.

The score features favourites from the 1970’s like ‘Knock on Wood’ and ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ with a “storyline set in a floating casino and discotheque”.

Tillman led the orchestra for the Lester Centre’s 2018 production of Spamalot and 9 to 5: The Musical, put on by Charles Hays Secondary School. Joining her on the Disaster! team is Hans Seidemann who will serve as the show’s artistic director. He most recently directed Neil Simon’s Rumors for the Lester Centre’s spring production.

“The comedic chops of Prince Rupert’s artistic community will get a thorough workout,” Seidemann stated. “The bell-bottomed A-listers who are outrageously lampooned in this story are going to infect our city with disco fever, whose side effects include dancing in the aisles.”

Dwain Harrison will oversee the show’s design and Scott Langille will serve as stage manager.

Auditions will be held at the end of October with the musical taking place in April.

