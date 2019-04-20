Our favourite quotes from last night’s TEDx

Guest speakers at the TEDx Event held at the Lester Centre of the Arts on Friday, Apr. 19 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Ideas were truelly worth spreading at the inaugural TEDx held last night in Prince Rupert.

The very first TEDx event was held this Friday, Apr. 19 at the Lester Centre of the Arts and speakers presented pointed and thought-provoking topics ranging from medical issues to social and economic transformations, all set in a local theme of sustainability.

For those of you who missed the event, here are some of our favourite quotes from the guest speakers:

“Home is where you can hold out your true heart and you are welcomed”

Nancy Griffith-Zahner presented her topic, ‘Finding My Home On Indigenous Land’ which focussed on her journey through ignorance and denial to eventually find her home on indigenous land.

“I want you to imagine a wedding and sitting at the kids’ table is local government”

Blair Mirau discussed how local government is often treated like a child by government in his topic, ‘How Local Government Can Solve Global Problems’

“Hi my name is Andrea, and I am a weirdo and I’m here to tell you that’s okay”

Andrea Pollock described her trials and tribulations in her entrepreneurial ventures in her topic ‘Only weirdos Operate Bed and Breakfasts’

The Lester Centre manager, Michael Gurney, was instrumental in bringing TEDx to Prince Rupert and hopes that this will be the first of an annual event in the city.

“The inaugural TEDx Prince Rupert event proved that our city has invigorating perspectives to share with the world,” Gurney said after the evenings’ event. “The response was excellent and seven speakers brought diverse topics to the stage.”

Gurney went on to say that to provoke participants into adding their own experience to the amalgam and such a robust exchange will provoke long-lasting conversations about the theme of ‘sustaining communities.’

“I expect that even more cohesion and creativity will be the result.”



