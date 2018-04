An all Prince Rupert cast brought the laughs on April 5, 6 and 7

Heather MacRae gets the fan treatment. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Laughter filled the Lestre Centre on April 5,6 and 7 as the theatre performed Monty Python’s Spamalot.

The play’s cast has been working on the musical since September, and it showed as they put on a rousing, energetic performance for the crowd.

Keith Lambourne struts as King Arthur. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)