The cast of Disaster! received their first full experience of the upcoming community musical at their script read-through on Saturday night. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Disaster! experts come together at Lester Centre of the Arts

Prince Rupert’s 2019 community musical is underway with it’s first reading of the script

Prince Rupert’s Disaster! experts got together Saturday night at the Lester Centre, but not to discuss calamity in the literal sense.

The Lestre Centre of the Arts’ chose Disaster! as the 2020 community musical.

Disaster!, is a musical comedy created by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky.

Triston Higginson will portray disaster expert Ted who desperately tries to usher passengers off a floating casino and discothèque before an earthquake strikes. Meanwhile, Marianne, a freelance reporter, played by Caitlund Catherall, has heard Tony (Bobby Sheagreen) has tried to cut financial corners. As she tries to get the scoop she runs into ex-lover Chad (Chrys Thompson) on the ship and old feelings begin to surface.

Angelica Jesser will play the role of Jackie, an aging but still seductive showgirl, certain that Tony will soon propose so she and her twins Ben and Lisa, both played by Riya Anne and Charmony Petterson, can have a complete family once again.

Also on the ship is goofy yet nerdy guy Scott, protrayed by Jericho Fortune and a glamorous but faded disco diva Levora Verona, played by Naomi Kowal. Will Matheson and Jewel Jerstad will be strutting around stage as the loving couple Maury and Shirley. But Shirley is keeping a secret from her lover, which she confides in Sister Mary Downy, a judgemental nun with a gambling addiction played by Chelsea Stamp-Vincent.

READ MORE: Disaster in store for Prince Rupert, announces Lester Centre of the Arts

READ AND WATCH MORE: “Spamalot” crowned a hit

