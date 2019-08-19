Jason Hakki, owner of Rapid Gantry, is making his charging station on Park Ave. available to the public. Hakki has owned his electric vehicle for less than a month and said he already saved $380 of gas after driving 2,000 km. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

In-brief: Electric charging station available in Prince Rupert, Metlakatla senior housing taking applications

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride, The Northern View Cannery Road Race is coming down the road

A shop on Park Ave. has put in place one of Prince Rupert’s first semi-public charging stations.

Jason Hakki, owner of Rapid Gantry, now has an electric vehicle charging station which he is letting drivers use for free.

“It’s so cheap, why bother charging?” he said. “There’s not a lot of infrastructure right now [for electric vehicles] so we are trying to make it possible for people to charge.”

Currently, electric vehicle owners can only charge their cars at home, with no public access to stations in the city.

Hakki said drivers should contact Rapid Gantry in advance if they are passing through Rupert and need a charge. He is also hoping to get his little station put on the Plug In B.C. app to make it easily accessible to travellers.

Hakki’s charger takes 20-30 hours to fuel a car up on electricity, giving it around 240-km of driving power.

In March, city council passed a resolution to participate in Charge North, a plan to have charging stations on major routes from Kamloops to Haida Gwaii. Mayor Lee Brain, also a member of Electric Vehicle Highway 16-97 advisory council, said at that meeting that Prince Rupert could potentially see a charging station installed as soon as next year.

READ MORE: Council Briefs: City joins electric charging program

READ MORE: EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Metlakatla seniors village now taking applicants

The Cedar Village Housing Society announced that applications are being accepted for residency at their new elders facility.

The project, led by the Metlakatla Development Corporation, is still under construction, said Taylor Zeeg, one of the project managers.

A blessing ceremony will take place on Oct. 4 and occupancy will begin as of Nov. 1.

Metlakatla’s senior housing development is located on 700 Green St. and displays Coast Tsimshian-inspired rooftops and artwork.

The building can house 32 affordable-housing units for people aged 65 and over.

The Cedar Village is open to all residents living on the North Coast. Decisions will be made by the end of September to give residents a full month notice before the move.

Applications can be found on the Cedar Village Housing Society’s website.

READ MORE: Metlakatla raise the roof on seniors’ housing development

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride

It’s raining, it’s pouring, construction workers are snoring – by no fault of their own.

On Friday, the City of Prince Rupert completed repairs on McBride St., and on Monday informed residents that the road is prepared for paving. Unfortunately, due to weather, the completion of the project is subject to sunnier conditions.

“Full completion of the paving will not be possible until conditions improve. Crews will return to complete paving as soon as possible,” said the city in their release.

READ MORE: Patty’s Burger Wagon loses more than 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

Ready, set, run!

Families looking for some fun and athletes looking to put their summer workout to the test, still have time to register for The Northern View’s 14th annual Cannery Road Race.

Kids are encouraged to get active as they will take part in their own race for free. Adults have the option to can run or walk the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

The route follows the picturesque North Pacific Cannery site, the Skeena River, Lelu Island and Port Edward, finishing off with a barbecue.

Both local and out of town runners are welcome to join the race taking place on Sept. 14. Tickets can be purchased at www.canneryroadrace.ca.

READ MORE: The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Kaps off to Colleen Hermanson

Just Posted

In-brief: Electric charging station available in Prince Rupert, Metlakatla senior housing taking applications

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride, The Northern View Cannery Road Race is coming down the road

Prince Rupert shuttle service set to get underway

New shuttle bus between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

VIDEO: Rugby summer scrimmages get a professional touch

Former national team members hit the field with local players during weekly games

VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

Captain, all-star, MVP, and all about the team

Brittanne O’Connor’s drive to create Prince Rupert’s own women’s team has led to success and inspiration

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Most Read