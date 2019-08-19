In-brief: Electric charging station available in Prince Rupert, Metlakatla senior housing taking applications

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride, The Northern View Cannery Road Race is coming down the road

Jason Hakki, owner of Rapid Gantry, is making his charging station on Park Ave. available to the public. Hakki has owned his electric vehicle for less than a month and said he already saved $380 of gas after driving 2,000 km. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

A shop on Park Ave. has put in place one of Prince Rupert’s first semi-public charging stations.

Jason Hakki, owner of Rapid Gantry, now has an electric vehicle charging station which he is letting drivers use for free.

“It’s so cheap, why bother charging?” he said. “There’s not a lot of infrastructure right now [for electric vehicles] so we are trying to make it possible for people to charge.”

Currently, electric vehicle owners can only charge their cars at home, with no public access to stations in the city.

Hakki said drivers should contact Rapid Gantry in advance if they are passing through Rupert and need a charge. He is also hoping to get his little station put on the Plug In B.C. app to make it easily accessible to travellers.

Hakki’s charger takes 20-30 hours to fuel a car up on electricity, giving it around 240-km of driving power.

In March, city council passed a resolution to participate in Charge North, a plan to have charging stations on major routes from Kamloops to Haida Gwaii. Mayor Lee Brain, also a member of Electric Vehicle Highway 16-97 advisory council, said at that meeting that Prince Rupert could potentially see a charging station installed as soon as next year.

Metlakatla seniors village now taking applicants

The Cedar Village Housing Society announced that applications are being accepted for residency at their new elders facility.

The project, led by the Metlakatla Development Corporation, is still under construction, said Taylor Zeeg, one of the project managers.

A blessing ceremony will take place on Oct. 4 and occupancy will begin as of Nov. 1.

Metlakatla’s senior housing development is located on 700 Green St. and displays Coast Tsimshian-inspired rooftops and artwork.

The building can house 32 affordable-housing units for people aged 65 and over.

The Cedar Village is open to all residents living on the North Coast. Decisions will be made by the end of September to give residents a full month notice before the move.

Applications can be found on the Cedar Village Housing Society’s website.

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride

It’s raining, it’s pouring, construction workers are snoring – by no fault of their own.

On Friday, the City of Prince Rupert completed repairs on McBride St., and on Monday informed residents that the road is prepared for paving. Unfortunately, due to weather, the completion of the project is subject to sunnier conditions.

“Full completion of the paving will not be possible until conditions improve. Crews will return to complete paving as soon as possible,” said the city in their release.

Ready, set, run!

Families looking for some fun and athletes looking to put their summer workout to the test, still have time to register for The Northern View’s 14th annual Cannery Road Race.

Kids are encouraged to get active as they will take part in their own race for free. Adults have the option to can run or walk the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

The route follows the picturesque North Pacific Cannery site, the Skeena River, Lelu Island and Port Edward, finishing off with a barbecue.

Both local and out of town runners are welcome to join the race taking place on Sept. 14. Tickets can be purchased at www.canneryroadrace.ca.

