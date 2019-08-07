The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View in support of North Coast Community Services is proud to announce the inaugural The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby to be held in Prince Rupert (well, the weigh-in is in Rupert, we suggest fishing out on the saltwater) on Sept. 7.

More than $7,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs in two categories: salmon and halibut.

A $2,000 cash prize will be awarded to the largest legally-caught salmon and halibut, as well as second and third prizes of $1,000 and $500 respectively.

To enter the derby, simply purchase a ticket for $25 at either The Northern View or Sea Sport Outboard Marina.

There will also be hidden weight and door prizes given away.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-624-7166.

or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

*All proceeds from the derby go directly to the North Coast Community Services.

Derby guidelines:

* All provincial and federal fishing regulations are in full effect including possession and size restrictions.

*All fish entered must be caught on the day of the derby.

* Expect all fish to be inspected.

*Expect fisheries officers to be patrolling waters and weigh-in.

*Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

*Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 737 Fraser Street, Prince Rupert, B.C.

* All fish must be caught by rod and reel.

* The Northern View, Black Press Media and North Coast Community Services accepts no liability for any participant for any reason.

* Decisions by derby officials are final and not subject to appeal.