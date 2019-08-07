The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View in support of North Coast Community Services is proud to announce the inaugural The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby to be held in Prince Rupert (well, the weigh-in is in Rupert, we suggest fishing out on the saltwater) on Sept. 7.

More than $7,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs in two categories: salmon and halibut.

A $2,000 cash prize will be awarded to the largest legally-caught salmon and halibut, as well as second and third prizes of $1,000 and $500 respectively.

To enter the derby, simply purchase a ticket for $25 at either The Northern View or Sea Sport Outboard Marina.

There will also be hidden weight and door prizes given away.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-624-7166.

or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

*All proceeds from the derby go directly to the North Coast Community Services.

Derby guidelines:

* All provincial and federal fishing regulations are in full effect including possession and size restrictions.

*All fish entered must be caught on the day of the derby.

* Expect all fish to be inspected.

*Expect fisheries officers to be patrolling waters and weigh-in.

*Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

*Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 737 Fraser Street, Prince Rupert, B.C.

* All fish must be caught by rod and reel.

* The Northern View, Black Press Media and North Coast Community Services accepts no liability for any participant for any reason.

* Decisions by derby officials are final and not subject to appeal.

Previous story
Pair of Prince Rupert sides compete at Davis Cup

Just Posted

Prince Rupert sea cadet hitting his targets for the summer

David Howells was selected for a special training program in marksmanship

Beware of CityWest email impostors

The Prince Rupert telecom company is warning customers about fraudulent emails

Pair of Prince Rupert sides compete at Davis Cup

Prince Rupert FC men’s team and Kaien Island FC unable to break through in Terrace

Third place for Prince Rupert women at Davis Cup

PRFC wins trio of games, but bested by rival Terrace Providers

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern BC to Juneau

The 800 mile trip took 55 days

VIDEO: Women in the Wind: Prince Rupert’s biker chicks are ripping it to Alberta

Prince Rupert’s chapter of women motorcyclists are riding to Alberta for the Canadian rally

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Most Read