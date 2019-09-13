STORY & VIDEO: Change Makers celebrate International Literacy Day

Kids hone their craft skills at the International Literacy Day open house at the Change Makers’ Education Society. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Change Makers’ Education Society marked International Literacy Day on Sunday with an open house at their centre.

The day is especially important for the organization, as one of Change Makers’ key services is providing literacy education to people in the community. This includes not only working on reading and writing skills, but also holding classes on concepts like health, financial and technological literacy.

“We’re an educational society dedicated to literacy,” Karen Buchanan, executive director of the Change Makers’ Society, said. A number of books were available by donation, with reading levels of all ages available.

Guests were also treated to a plentiful spread of food prepared by the Kaien Island Elders, which included bannock accompanied by a deep pot of halibut soup. The baked chocolate treats proved highly popular as a follow-up course.

Kids were helping with the society’s current long-term project, the Raven Tales Storytelling Revival, by cutting out feathers for use on costumes. For every 10 feathers cut, kids could take a book for their collection.

Students who take part in Raven Tales will spend the next several months gaining experience with the multimedia skills necessary to put on a play, such as audio, video and social media. They will also learn performance skills like communication and critical thinking.

The end result will be a production that reflects the values of truth and reconciliation, along with the skills the students learned during the class. The final play is currently scheduled to be performed sometime in March.

