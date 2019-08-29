The Raven Tales Storytelling Revival program will teach students a number of different skills in the acting and multimedia disciplines. (Change Makers’ photo)

Raven Tales program looking to teach skills and deliver a message

Change Makers’ Education Society will develop acting and technical abilities, culminating in a play

The Change Makers’ Education Society has embarked on a new project meant to promote the ideals of reconciliation through a storytelling medium.

The Raven Tales Storytelling Revival program will take place over the next several months. The final goal will be to produce a play that highlights both the reconciliation message and the skills learned in the class.

To achieve this, students will receive training and experience in a number of different multimedia skills, including video, audio and social media. They will also work on performance skills such as communication, critical thinking and leadership.

An outfit from the Change Makers’ Education Society to be used in the future Raven Tales Storytelling Revival performances was on display at the Friendship House’s annual Block Party in August. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“It’s pretty much open for anything the youth want to do to build on their strengths, and maybe some hidden strengths they might have, to try to seek out the talents and all that through storytelling,” Alfred Harris, community literacy outreach worker at Change Makers’, said.

“For starters we did some simple workshops and we did free writing to get the creative juices flowing,” Harris said. “We did some brain storming and we came up with a good main idea, and now we’re going to write the script.”

Harris explained why it is important for reconciliation to be at the core of the project.

Interested students still have plenty of time to join the program. (Change Makers’ photo)

“Storytelling is part of our culture, it’s been like that for thousands of years,” Harris said. “We’re trying to bring that back and trying to inform people about our culture through storytelling.”

“Look inwards and look for your passions,” Harris advised to anyone seeking to join. “Being creative is good therapy, it’s good for the soul.”

The group is aiming to have their play presentation ready by March, with plans to perform it at venues around town.

