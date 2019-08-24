PHOTO GALLERY: Rain doesn’t block the fun at Friendship House party

The Friendship House of Prince Rupert held its seventh annual block party on Saturday, drawing a crowd to its Fraser St. location for food, live music, games and more.
The fun included a number of activities for kids, including an art table and bouncy castle. Men Who Listen performed songs for the crowd, while hot dogs, fry bread, coffee and snacks were all handed out to anyone who dropped by the food table.
