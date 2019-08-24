PHOTO GALLERY: Rain doesn’t block the fun at Friendship House party

Kazmay McLeod puts paint to paper to make her creation. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Painting, crafting and more were available to try at the kid’s art table. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Kazmay McLeod carefully picks her next paint colour at the kid’s art table. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) The bouncy castle quickly became soaked, but its users didn’t seem to mind. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Men Who Listen entertained the crowd with their set during the block party. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Tents protected the crowd from the rain that persisted throughout the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Cory Tait, Krista Ediger and Megan Kristoff of the Prince Rupert Port Authority challenged guests to their booth with a trivia game. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) An outfit from the Change Makers’ Education Society to be used in the future Raven Tales Storytelling Revival performances was on display at the event. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Jayden Parnell looks to reel in a good toy at this fishing game. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Jayden Parnell is pleased with his catch. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Arianna Price serves up a fresh order of fry bread and syrup. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) There was plenty of food, coffee and snacks for everyone in attendance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Friendship House of Prince Rupert held its seventh annual block party on Saturday, drawing a crowd to its Fraser St. location for food, live music, games and more.

The fun included a number of activities for kids, including an art table and bouncy castle. Men Who Listen performed songs for the crowd, while hot dogs, fry bread, coffee and snacks were all handed out to anyone who dropped by the food table.

Alex Kurial | Journalist