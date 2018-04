Highway 16 from Prince Rupert and Terrace had the most closures since the 2011-2012 winter season

Winter tire rules are being extended in 2019 (Pixabay photo)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to extend the mandatory winter tire period along select highways in B.C.

This decision comes after a particularly tough winter in the Province with multiple closures due to accidents and hazardous conditions.



Do you agree with the decision to extend mandatory winter tire use until the end of April in 2019?

