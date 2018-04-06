Winter tire extension in effect for 2019

Many routes will require winter tires until April 30 next year

On Wednesday (Apr. 4) the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure extended winter tire and chain regulations for parts of British Columbia.

The changes are not in effect for this year, so drivers can remove their winter tires as of March 31 for 2018, although drivers should exercise caution on routes that are still experiencing snow conditions, keeping tires on for longer if driving these routes regularly.

For 2019, winter tire regulations will be extended until April 30 on some routes.

A Drive BC spokesperson said they are still analyzing the data on which routes would be included in the date changes.

“Some areas that will certainly be included are the Coquihalla, Rogers Pass, and Allison Pass, with other interior and northern routes being considered as well,” said the spokesperson.

Designated winter tire routes for Northern B.C. include most major highways. A full map of routes can be found here. These routes currently require winter tires until March 31.

The changes come after a particularly intense winter.

“I have heard from people and communities throughout the province that we need to take action to improve safety on our highways,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“With that in mind, our government is moving quickly to implement changes that will ensure people are able to get where they need to go more safely through the winter months.”

The Ministry is also moving on a number of other winter-driving safety measures. Find the full list here.

Previous story
Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel
Next story
B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

Web Poll: Is extending the winter tire rule a good idea?

Highway 16 from Prince Rupert and Terrace had the most closures since the 2011-2012 winter season

New camping gear helps get Scouts outside

Port of Prince Rupert donated $11,040 for the new equipment

Bear sightings trickling in

BC Conservation advises removal of attractants as hibernation ends

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Boat fire inside Harbour Machining

Two people were taken to the Prince Rupert hospital for smoke inhalation

This Week Podcast — Episode 79

We cover halibut, Vopak, carbon tax, Walk of Sorrow, skiing Shames and Monty Python’s Spamalot

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours

One officer still in hospital, Taser used in attempt to stop suspect

Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke said team needs some mental adjustments following 3-1 loss at Toronto

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Most Read