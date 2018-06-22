Twenty Rupertites set to compete in 2018 BC Summer Games

Dakota Knockwood goes for it during the high jump at 2018 zones competition in Prince Rupert. Knockwood will join 19 other Prince Rupert athletes at this year’s BC Summer Games taking place in Cowichan July 19-22. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The 2018 BC Summer Games is rapidly approaching and Prince Rupert is sending a strong contingent of athletes to compete against of B.C.’s best.

Twenty young Rupertites participating in seven different events will make the trip to Cowichan where the games will be take place from July 19-22.

Ethan Hunter and Dakota Knockwood will compete in the athletics events. Knockwood recently represented the northwest zone in the 2018 track and field provincial competition in Langley earlier in June, Knockwood competed in the junior boys 100- and 200-metre races as well as the high jump event.

Seven of Prince Rupert basketball players will be bringing their games to the hardwood. Ryver Bryant, Darren Budskin, Kole Jones, Kade Jones and Chase Leighton-Stevens will represent the Northwest on the boys teams while Nikki Davis and Marlena Sampson will play for the girls.

Prince Rupert Sea Cadets Tommy and Amber Ly will compete in the competition’s sailing events. Amber Ly recently completed a two-week tall ship deployment in Europe which took her from the south coast of England to France and back through the English Channel to Wales.

Gavin Mcneice and Avery Ryan will both travel to the games with the region’s softball teams. This will be the first time in eight years that zone 7 has fielded a girl’s team to go to the games, and it will feature players from Prince Rupert, Terrace, Houston, Smithers, Moricetown and Hazelton.

Four swimmers from the Prince Rupert Rapids swimming at the games. Natalie DeMille, Isaac Dolan Jakob Hall and Piper McWilliam are all fixtures at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre and will compete under the guidance of coaches Sarah McChesney and Chris Street.

Mason Di Leta and Aaron Roubicek will both represent Charles Hays Secondary School’s wrestling program at the games, which has blossomed under the leadership of coach Dane Waldal. Both Di Leta and Roubicek are looking to build off strong showings at the team’s first zones competition earlier this year.

Landon Franes will be Prince Rupert’s sole triathlete.



