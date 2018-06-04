Charles Hays athletes Schaeffer, Knockwood compete at B.C. track and field championships in Langley

Both Charles Hays Secondary School athletes recorded personal bests in their events in Langley

Cody Schaeffer attacks the turn during the 200-metre race. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert was well represented at 2018 track and field provincial competition in Langley last weekend.

READ MORE: Records fall at northwest B.C. track and field zones

Two Charles Hays Secondary School athletes — Cody Schaeffer and Dakota Knockwood — made the trip south where they competed against the province’s best, both achieving personal bests in a number of events in the process.

Schaeffer score two personal bests in the senior boys 200- (23.87) and 400- (55.18) metre races finishing 26th and 27th respectively. Schaeffer was able to shave a second off of his 200-metre time and 2.5 seconds from his 400-metre time. Charles Hays Rainmaker’s track and field coach Dighton Haynes said that despite running into a strong headwind, Schaeffer came close to beating his personal best time in the 100-metre race (12:02) for a 28th-place finish.

READ MORE: Rainmakers back on track

Knockwood competed in the junior boys 200-metre races, and was also able to achieve a personal best time (24.95) for a 24th place finish. In the 100-metre race, Knockwood finished 30th (12.59), and in the high jump he finished 20th (1.60 metres).

Knockwood will compete at the BC Summer games in Cowichan in July in the Northwest Zone.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter