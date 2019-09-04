Sherry Beal, with NCCS employees Salomon Garcia and Tristen Wybou. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

North Coast Community Services (NCCS) is hoping to raise enough money to build a child development centre to better serve families in need.

On Sept. 7, The Northern View will be hosting its inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby with all proceeds going toward NCCS.

NCCS provides services to families and expecting families who are struggling with day-to-day life. They also provide services to children who are victims of violence and for children with special needs.

The closest child development centre to Prince Rupert is in Terrace.

“We feel that it’s a lacking area of services in our community,” Sherry Beal, the executive director at NCCS, said.

Just last month, NCCS gave more than 350 referrals out to service providers in the community.

“We would get an occupational therapist in there, speech and language therapist in there, we would have more in-depth services for children with disabilities, whether they are physical or learning disabilities, developmental delays, those types of things. So we will actually have all the services in one spot,” Beal said.

In addition to raising money, Beal is hoping to spread the word about NCCS in general.

“With the derby, we are hoping to reach people in the community that don’t have a lot of awareness of our program and our services. We want to let them know what we can offer if people are having a difficult time with their children or whatever their circumstances are,” Beal said.

More than $7,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs in two categories: salmon and halibut.

A $2,000 cash prize will be awarded to the largest legally-caught salmon and halibut, as well as second and third prizes of $1,000 and $500 respectively.

To enter the derby, simply purchase a ticket for $25 at The Northern View, Sea Sport Outboard Marina, Pacific Net and Twine and Bob’s on the Rocks. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event until 9 a.m. at Rushbrooke.

There will also be hidden weight and door prizes.

READ MORE: The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

Some of the programs offered at NCCS are a pregnancy outreach program for perinatal women and persons who can access support for infants up to six months old.

NCCS just opened their Cradle to Moccasins Family Center, where family members — whether grandparents, parents, siblings, aunties or uncles — can bring in their little ones up to six years of age.

“It’s a place to be able to come to feel like you have somewhere to go and talk to someone. If you are concerned that your little one isn’t developing the right way we can get assessments done and get parents appropriate referrals to who they need to go to access other services,” Beal said.

Another program is the Family Skills Program which offers support to new parents and helps bring cultural aspects into what the family needs to be able to cope.

“Sometimes, if you grow that base of your culture, it makes it easier to cope with the other difficulties in your life,” Beal said. “We have elders that come in and spend time with the families and give them support as well.”

The other portion is access to supervised visits. If parents have their children removed from their homes, NCCS will supervise visits so that the families get to keep their connection as fast as possible.

All services at NCCS are free to the community, with some provincial ministries and Northern Health all sponsoring various programs.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City, Sherry Beal: Nobody is perfect, including parents

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

TNV poster The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 14. Tickets can be purchased at the Northern View’s office, Sea-Sport Outboard Marina and Pacific Net &Twine.

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Sharing a piece of history

Just Posted

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

Prince Rupert says ‘Oui, s’il vous plaît’ to French immersion

Immersion enrolment numbers up again in the district

Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints new chair of the board

Role had been filled by Bud Smith since 2012

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

Prince Rupert and Port Edward anchor point for UNBC history course

University of Northern British Columbia students are studying the history of fishing and canneries

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

The index is calculated based on five metrics

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Stress about personal finances hinders performance at work: Canadian survey

The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Most Read