Season opening scramble

The Prince Rupert Golf Club hosts its first event of the season May 1 and 2

The Prince Rupert Golf Club held its season opening women’s scramble on May 1 men’s scramble on May 2. The event is an opportunity for members to dust off their clubs, shake off some rust and regain their competitive rhythm as the new season kicks off.

Fourty-nine women participated in the ladies scramble, which was focussed on bringing out new golfers to the course. The winning team of Hilma Pylot, Cynthia Rosario, Margaret Chan, Maria Wells and Annemarie Vandermeer scoring 31.

For the men, the team of Devin Palmer, Dylan Palmer, Darren Chow and Brody Bishop had the lowest net score with an average score of 49.87. The team of Andrew Schaeffer, Jeremy Yamamoto Frank Repole and Shane Forman had the next lowest net score with an average score of 54.55.

Two teams split low gross score with an average score of 60. The team of Ben Towner, Derek Ridgeway, Bryan Tates and Danny Wright shared honours with Dylan Lawrence, Rob McDonald, Trevor DesChamp and Mel Young.

The club looks ahead to its next two tournaments, the Port City Open May 20 and 21 and the Edward Jones Charity Scarmble May 26.

