Season opening scramble

The Prince Rupert Golf Club hosts its first event of the season May 1 and 2

The Prince Rupert Golf Club held its season opening women’s scramble on May 1 men’s scramble on May 2. The event is an opportunity for members to dust off their clubs, shake off some rust and regain their competitive rhythm as the new season kicks off.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Golf Club hires new greens superintendent

Fourty-nine women participated in the ladies scramble, which was focussed on bringing out new golfers to the course. The winning team of Hilma Pylot, Cynthia Rosario, Margaret Chan, Maria Wells and Annemarie Vandermeer scoring 31.

For the men, the team of Devin Palmer, Dylan Palmer, Darren Chow and Brody Bishop had the lowest net score with an average score of 49.87. The team of Andrew Schaeffer, Jeremy Yamamoto Frank Repole and Shane Forman had the next lowest net score with an average score of 54.55.

Two teams split low gross score with an average score of 60. The team of Ben Towner, Derek Ridgeway, Bryan Tates and Danny Wright shared honours with Dylan Lawrence, Rob McDonald, Trevor DesChamp and Mel Young.

The club looks ahead to its next two tournaments, the Port City Open May 20 and 21 and the Edward Jones Charity Scarmble May 26.

READ MORE: Firefighters golf scramble raises more than $5,000


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A letter to my former self

Just Posted

Season opening scramble

The Prince Rupert Golf Club hosts its first event of the season May 1 and 2

Mckay Street Park remains closed while awaiting inspection

An assessment by the Municipal Insurance Agency is scheduled for mid-May

B.C. Dance Competition is back for its 29th year

This year, more than 390 dancers will be travelling to Prince Rupert for the competition

LETTER: B.C. getting east-coast treatment

A response to DFO’s management of the West Coast’s fisheries

MVP of the Week: Reaching for the top

Dakota Swim-McNeil has gone from doing flips in her house to winning golds in competition

MVP of the Week: Reaching for the top

Dakota Swim-McNeil has gone from doing flips in her house to winning golds in competition

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Most Read