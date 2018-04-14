Peter Drake has been working the greens for the Prince Rupert Golf Course since March 1. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Golf Club hires new greens superintendent

Peter Drake is the new greens superintendent for the Prince Rupert Golf Club

The Prince Rupert Golf Club has a new man to mind its greens, and he is excited to put his imprint on the city’s course.

Peter Drake was brought on board to be the new greens superintendent for the club in March, and in his brief time in Prince Rupert, has been working tirelessly to improve the quality of the course.

“So far, it’s been good,” said Drake, as he drove a waterlogged golf cart around the course on a rainy Saturday morning.

“I’m enjoying it so far. We’re gonna get to show our hard work and it’ll make a big difference.”

Drake hails from Kelowna where he played golf as student before earning a degree in golf course management and working as a an assistant superintendent in courses throughout the lower mainland. While he began as a player, Drake said his passion now lies squarely with shaping and maintaining courses, an attitude that is music to the ears of Prince Rupert’s golfing community.

“It’s amazing,” said Iain Cullen, president of the Prince Rupert Golf Club. “We’ve been without a superintendent for a couple of years, and he came and looked around and noticed things about the greens and the course that we wouldn’t have seen.”

Cullen cited poor drainage, moss on the greens and tree pruning as some of the things Drake observed. Drake has also requested new equipment to help with the maintenance of the course, which the club is happily providing.

Drake said the opportunity to come to a city where he would have the freedom to manage his own course and pursue his vision was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“Just knowing that I have the support of everyone here, and how friendly the community is was a big help,” he said.

Drake said his first objective will be to create better, more consistent greens. He has already worked to improve their drainage so water doesn’t pool, a critical feature for Prince Rupert.

After that, he wants to shape the course and add features that will make it more accessible to the novice golfer such as adding tee boxes closer to water traps.

Finally he wants to make the course more playable on a day-to-day basis. Drake said that there are small adjustments that can be made that will add up to a big improvement in the course overall.

“There’ll be less peaks and valleys throughout the season,” he said. “We’ll get it to a point where it’s pretty much the same day in and day out.”

Previous story
KidSport looking to build sustainability in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Golf Club hires new greens superintendent

Peter Drake is the new greens superintendent for the Prince Rupert Golf Club

KidSport looking to build sustainability in Prince Rupert

The sports charity is recruiting volunteers to help with its fundraising efforts

From the field to the mat

Josh Wittchen won zones both in soccer and wrestling this year

High winds dent in silo at the Pinnacle pellet facility at Westview terminal

The 39-meter-high silo in Prince Rupert didn’t escape damage from a windstorm on Tuesday, April 10

Rainmakers host wrestling clinics

Elementary and middle school students got to roll on the mats with Charles Hays wrestlers

Heart of Our City: Kristy Tillman is with the band

The band director for School District 52 is in more than five bands

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so the Tsilhqot’in National Government can determine its emergency management

Canadian men go for gold after buzzer-beater at the Commonwealth Games

The dramatic win guarantees Canada its first medal in men’s basketball

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

Three funerals taking place for Humboldt Broncos killed in last week’s bus crash

B.C. RCMP constable being sued for alleged assault, false imprisonment

Lawsuit stems from traffic stop incident in November of 2017

Most Read