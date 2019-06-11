Seafest hockey tournament sees kids take center stage

18 teams and dozens of kids took part in the tournament to raise money for Tim Hortons Camp Day

Fraser Street was the stage for a timeless Canadian tradition on June 8, as 18 teams took to the pavement during the 4 on 4 Seafest street hockey tournament.

The Tim Hortons sponsored event – which raised over $1,200 for Tim Hortons Camp Day – drew four teams from outside Prince Rupert, and several players from out of town. There were a total of five divisions for teams to compete in.

The 4 on 4 tournament was both competitive and fun for participants. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Tim Hortons four-on-four Seafest hockey tournament. Terrace versus Prince Rupert. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The men’s division was won by the Rampage as they emerged victorious over the L’il Timbits to take the crown. The Raiders took the Peewee division with a 3-2 win over the Pineapples.

Stuck on Designs Papercuts took a close one over team Broadwater 5-4 in the Atoms division, while in the Novice division it was Bear Creek downing Terrace’s L’il Ball Busters 8-3.

Finally in the Initiation division, Gat Leedm defeated Mission Health and Wellness 3-2.

Players from the Prince Rupert Rampage stopped by to take on some formidable opponents. Finley Murphy takes on Tyler Ostom from the Rampage in a one on one showdown. (Emily Kawaguchi photo)

The Prince Rupert Rampage dropped by the event as well, playing a friendly matchup against youngsters in the Initiation division. This was in addition to the team’s parade appearance earlier in the day, where they handed out candy and balloons to children.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter