Liam Bishop takes a shot for Mission Possible during their game against the Knights on June 8. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Mission Possible wins two in Seafest hockey challenge

Fifteen players in four divisions participated in 13th year of the Prince Rupert hockey tournament

The 13th annual 4-on-4 Street Hockey Challenge returned to take over some of Prince Rupert’s downtown streets on June 8.

Approximately 50 players on 14 teams in four divisions participated in the tournament, which was hosted by Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association in partnership with Tim Hortons.

The tournament has become a staple event on Prince Rupert’s roads during Seafest, and Michele Cross Pomponio, one of the event’s organizers, said players anticipate it every year.

“The tournament went really well,” said Pomponio. “It was a smaller competition than in previous years, but the participants still had fun.”

Mission Possible won two games against the Knights to win the initiation division.

Stuck On Designs Paper Cut beat the RE/Max Rockets 3-2 in overtime to win the novice division.

In the Atom division, the Rupert Grain Road Sharks beat the Bridgeview Warriors 2-1.

In the Peewee division, Brar’s Beasts beat Slickers 4-3.

